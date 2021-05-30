Telangana CM Says His Govt's Aim Is To Revive, Revitalize Agricultural Sector

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that his government is aiming to revive and revitalize the agriculture sector in the state and thereby strengthen the rural economy and stabilize the farm sector once and for all had been realized.

CM KCR chaired a high-level review meeting on Saturday on availability of seeds, eradication of the spurious Seeds supply, distribution of Rythu Bandhu assistance, procurement of paddy.

The Telangana CM said the aims and objectives could be achieved only through commitment, dedication to the welfare of the farmer, and the development of agriculture. As per reports, he instructed the officials concerned that quality seeds, fertilizers should be kept available for the farmers at the onset of the Monsoon season.

COVID In Telangana

Meanwhile, Telangana on Saturday reported 2,982 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 5.74 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,247 with 21 casualties Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 436, followed by Nalgonda (190) and Khammam (176), the bulletin said. Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 3,837 people testing negative, taking the total to 5,33,862.

Active cases stood at 36,917. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at5,74,026. Over one lakh samples were tested on Saturday, taking the overall number to over 1.50 crore The samples tested per million population were over 4.03 lakh, the bulletin said.

(With ANI Inputs)