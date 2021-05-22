Telangana CM Says Warangal Central Prison To Be Converted Into Hospital Amid COVID-19

Amid the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 in the country, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Friday that Warangal Central Prison premises will be converted into a super-speciality hospital by shifting the jail to a suburban area for coronavirus treatment.

The Chief Minister's office (CMO) informed that CM Rao visited Warangal on Friday and in a meeting with top officials, he said, "The Warangal Central Jail would be shifted to the outskirts and an open jail would be set up there. It would be developed in a sprawling campus like the Cherlapally Open Air Jail and it would be like a Correctional Centre. In the present jail premises, a multi-super speciality hospital would be developed with all the facilities. The present MGM Hospital would be converted into a Mother and Child Health Centre (MCH)."

Meanwhile, Telangana on Friday recorded as many as 3,464 fresh COVID-19 infections and the State accounted for 25 deaths. As per State Health Department, the cumulative caseload stands at 5,47,727 including 5,00,247 discharges and 3085 deaths so far. At present, there are 44,395 active COVID-19 infections in Telangana.

COVID In India

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh mark for the sixth consecutive day, with 2.57 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,62,89,290.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,95,525 with 4,194 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases further reduced to 29,23,400 comprising 11.12 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.76 percent.