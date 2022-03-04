Telangana CM To Visit Jharkhand Today To Hand Ex Gratia Cheques To Galwan Martyrs' Kin

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will undertake a tour of Jharkhand to fulfill his promise of extending support to the families of jawans martyred in the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes at the Chinese border.

CM KCR will go to Ranchi on Friday and hand over cheques of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of two martyrs with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at his official residence.

Earlier, the Telangana government had extended support to Col. Santosh who hailed from Telangana and was martyred in the Galwan clashes. The CM had announced that the state government would extend help to 19 Army personnel who were martyred in the conflict.

Keeping his promise, KCR is vising Jharkhand today. Due to the elections in five other states and the model code of conduct in place, the CM will visit the states after elections and extend help to families of other jawans who were martyred at Galwan.

Galwan Valley clash

Twenty Indian soldiers were martyred in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when Chinese forces attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh after tensions along the LAC.

Multiple rounds of military commander-level talks and Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis.

The 14th round of Commander-level talks took place in November 2021. Both sides during the talks had agreed that the remaining issues will be solved as soon as possible to establish a resolve the ongoing standoff and establish permanent peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It was also agreed upon by the sides that the next round of Commander-level talks (15th round) will also take place soon. However, no date has been confirmed yet.