Telangana CM urges Centre to stop auctioning of four coal blocks in Singareni Collieries mining company

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday urged the Centre to stop auctioning of four coal blocks in state-run mining company Singareni Collieries as proposed by the Union Coal Ministry.

Against the backdrop of workers' unions giving a call for three days' strike from Thursday opposing the Union Government's move to auction four coal blocks in the Singareni, the CM wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to stop the proposal.

"The CM urged the PM to instruct the Union Coal Ministry to stop the auction of JBROC-3, Sravanpally OC, Koya Gudem OC-3 and KK-6 UG Block under Union Ministry’s Trench 13, as it would adversely impact the needs under Singareni jurisdiction for coal," an official release said.

Rao also urged Modi to allocate the said blocks to Singareni, it said.

In his letter, Rao stated that the Singareni Collieries is producing 65 million tonnes of coal every year and playing a key role in catering to the needs of thermal power plants in Telangana, AP, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

After bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the maximum demand for power was 5,661 MW in 2014 in Telangana and by March 2021, it went up to 13,688 MWs, he said, pointing out that it is essential to supply coal uninterruptedly for the generation of thermal power.

Based on the needs of Singareni, the state government had issued several mining licences, which the Centre is aware of and the Union Coal Ministry also gave its green signal, he said.

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a Government coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and the Centre. PTI SJR BN BN

