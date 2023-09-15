Telangana CM's Daughter K Kavitha Granted Relief From ED Summons Till Sept 26

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, will not be summoned to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office until the next hearing in the Supreme Court, which has been adjourned to September 26.

Her case in the Supreme Court was set for an important hearing at 10:30am on September 15. Kavitha, a significant figure in the Delhi excise policy case, has faced multiple rounds of questioning by the investigative agency.

In a press conference held in Nizamabad, Kavitha strongly stated that the ED's notice is driven by political motives, calling it a "Modi notice", implying a political bias. She believes that the notice is politically motivated, especially considering the upcoming elections in Telangana. She perceives the BJP's use of central agencies as part of their electoral strategy.

Kavitha compared the investigation to a never-ending TV series, expressing confidence that the people of Telangana will not take it seriously. The core of the controversy lies in the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later cancelled following a CBI investigation into alleged cartelisation and favouritism.

The ED's pursuit under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) originates from the initial investigation by the CBI. Statements from individuals, including one associated with Kavitha, suggest political connections with Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

