Telangana Cong Chief Calls For Protest Following Raid On Poll Strategist Kanugolu's Office

Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy has called for a protest after state police on Tuesday raided Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu's office over alleged derogatory posts against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the ruling BRS government.

It has also been learnt that Congress President Revanth Reddy has expressed anger and condemned the raids. He has asked all the Congress cadres to burn the effigy of CM Chandrasekhar Rao at various mandals in Telangana.

In a statement, on Tuesday Congress claimed that the office of the strategist has been seized. A senior police official said, "The Cyber Crimes Wing of the Hyderabad Police raided Kanugolu's office at Madhapur in connection with a case registered over alleged derogatory remarks against the CM and sharing of defamatory posts against the state government and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on social media platforms."

Taking to Twitter Revanth Reddy said, "Cyber police terrorising the staff at INC India war room clearly indicates how terrified KCR is of Congress. What an irony that Telangana CMO, his son and daughter have all been preaching about democracy and freedom of speech in recent times."

Reddy accused the police of interfering and also said that Congress was making people aware of the BRS government's "anti-people" policies.