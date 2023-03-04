Telangana Cong Chief Revanth Reddy's Convoy Meets With Accident; No Casualties Reported

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy had a narrow escape after his convoy met with an accident in Rajanna Sircilla district on Saturday, March 4. Six cars in the convoy were reportedly damaged in an accident when a vehicle in the group applied brakes.

Four SUVs which were part of Revanth Reddy's convoy were damaged along with two vehicles of media persons. The collision took place when the driver of one of the vehicles lost control and dashed the vehicle moving in front. The cars following the first vehicle also rammed into each other.

According to reports, the safety balloons in Reddy’s car opened in time ensuring he did not suffer any injuries. However, the front portion of his vehicle was damaged. The incident occurred when the TPCC chief along with other leaders was going to inspect the Sripada Yellampalli project in the Peddapalli district. Notably, Reddy is on a ‘Yatra For Change’ for the last 20 days as a part of the Congress party’s 'Haath se Haath Jodo' yatra.