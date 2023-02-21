Telangana Congress Alleges BRS Brutally Attacked Its Youth Leader; Questions Law & Order

A youth Congress leader was brutally attacked in Telangana's Hanumakonda area. The Telangana youth Congress alleged that the party leader Thota Pavan was mercilessly thrashed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders. He was assaulted for putting banners against the BRS party during Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy’s pada yatra and corner meeting.

Taking to Twitter, the Telangana youth Congress condemned the attack, stating that the law and order situation in the state have become a joke under K. Chandrashekar Rao's regime and democracy is under threat.

Notably, the victim was immediately shifted to a local hospital by the party members and is undergoing treatment. The local police reached the spot and tried to control the situation.