Telangana Congress Chief Calls Party MP Komatireddy Meeting PM Modi 'unfortunate'

Telangana Congres chief Revanth Reddy on Friday expressed displeasure over party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy meeting PM Modi and it 'unfortunate'. He stated that at a time when the party leaders and workers were protesting against Rahul Gandhi's conviction, Komatireddy met the PM, adding that he would take the matter "seriously" and discuss it with party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Yesterday when State Congress leaders were holding a silent protest in the State of Telangana over the Surat court sentencing Rahul Gandhi for two years, the senior Congress leader and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met PM Modi," Revanth Reddy said on Friday, ANI reported.

"It is really very unfortunate, I was surprised by that behaviour and meeting the Prime Minister also. I will take it very seriously and will discuss this issue with the Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge," the Telangana Congress chief added.

MP Komatireddy meets PM Modi

On Thursday, Telangana MP Komatireddy met Prime Minister Modi in the national capital. "I met the Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. I discussed many issues in Bhuvanagiri Parliament Constituency. I have requested to extend the Hyderabad Metro Rail from LB Nagar to Hayat Nagar. I explained that there is a need to take action at a higher level for this," the Congress leader tweeted.

In his letter to the PM, he lauded the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for executing development works in "all corners of the country". Apart from requesting an extension of the Metro line in Hyderabad, he also requested the extension of the Multi-Model Transport System (MMTS) Phase-2 from Ghatkesar to Jangaon.

On Friday, when Rahul Gandhi was disqualified following his conviction in the 'Modi surname' defamation case, MP Komatireddy took to his Twitter and attacked the saffron party. "Today is a black day in the history of democracy. Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament is a BJP conspiracy. His image increased further with Bharat Jodo Yatra. Pointing out the problems of the people, he pointed out the failures of the BJP government. This disqualification is a misuse of the Constitution," he tweeted.