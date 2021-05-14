Telangana Continues To Stall Ambulances From Andhra Pradesh Despite High Court Order

Despite the Telangana High Court's order earlier in the day, state officials continue to stall ambulances coming in from the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, ANI reported on Friday night. As per the Kurnool SP, the situation at the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border has not yet eased as ambulances continue to be detained. The High Court, citing Article 21, had observed that no one - including the state government - had the right to stop ambulances and prevent someone from saving their or their kin's lives.

As reported by news agency ANI at nearly 9:00 PM on Friday night, two patients on oxygen in an ambulance from Andhra Pradesh had been stopped from entering Telangana for medical treatment. As the oxygen cylinder emptied, cylinders from a nearby police hospital had to be brought and connected to ensure direct supply.

Situation in Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border not yet eased, ambulances are still detained at Telangana border. Two patients are on oxygen, brought oxygen cylinders from police hospital, Kurnool & connected them as patients were running short of oxygen supply: Kurnool SP pic.twitter.com/wpIDRtZlQH — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021

HC raps KCR government

The Telangana High Court came down heavily on the state government on Friday and stayed the order passed by authorities which required prior permission from hospitals in Telangana for anyone coming from other states seeking COVID treatment.

The order of the High Court came after visuals of ambulances stalled at the state border went viral. During the COVID-19 crisis, the Telangana police had begun restricting patients arriving in ambulances from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh at border points. According to the state police officials, this was intended to stop scenes of patients waiting for beds near hospitals. Patients with confirmed beds were only permitted into the state, according to officials.

However, this did not go down well with the Telangana High Court, which had earlier on Wednesday pulled up the state government. Pointing out that there were no interstate regulations in place, the bench comprising Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy had called the stopping of ambulances from entry in the state 'unconstitutional' and a violation of the fundamental rights of citizens and had further gone on to direct the state to ensure that no ambulances are prevented from entering the state.

In spite of the order of the court, the police had started stopping ambulances at cross borders, after which the court again had to step in on Friday, and remind that the state government did not have the right to stop ambulances. As per reports, Telangana receives around 500 to 600 ambulances a day from all entry points, transporting patients to various hospitals.