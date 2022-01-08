Telangana Continues To Witness Jump In COVID-19 Cases; 2,606 New Infections Recorded

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Telangana, with 2,606 new infections reported on Saturday.

The tally of cases stood at 6,92,357, while the death toll rose to 4,041 with two more fatalities, a state government bulletin said.

The state had recorded 2,295 cases on Friday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most cases with 1,583, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (292) and Ranga Reddy (214) districts, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 285 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,76,136.

The number of active cases was 12,180, the bulletin said.

It said 73,156 samples were tested on Saturday and the total number examined till date was 3,00,75,305.

The samples tested per million population were 8,08,041.

