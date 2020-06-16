Telangana Guv Interacts With Expers To Chalk Out Strategy To Combat COVID-19 In State

Quick links:
Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan interacted with eminent personalities and experts through videoconferencing to take their expert opinion on evolving a firm strategy to combat Coronavirus in the State. According to a press release from Raj Bhavan, Telangana, the Governor interacted with Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, CCMB, K. Sujatha Rao, IAS (Retd), former Health Secretary, Government of India and others health experts.
Hon’ble Governor video conference with Eminent personalities on tackling COVID-19 in TS at Rajbhavan on 15-06-2020.Constructive suggestions to take forward to benefit public at large. pic.twitter.com/IsX7L3xs6z— Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) June 15, 2020
According to the release, after interaction with these personalities, the suggestions that have come in are -
The release added that journalists should also be tested as they are potential spreaders of the infection and more likely to get infected. Other suggestions included increasing hospital capacity, creating awareness about containing the disease, taking care of children, old-aged and tribals. Suggestions like the use of Ayurvedic medicines to increase immunity which does not have side effects also came up.
As per the Union Health Ministry, Telangana has a total of 5,193 cases of COVID-19, including 2,240 active cases and 2,766 have been cured/discharged/migrated. So far, 187 people have succumbed because of the infection.
