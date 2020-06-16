Telangana Guv Interacts With Expers To Chalk Out Strategy To Combat COVID-19 In State

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan interacted with eminent personalities and experts through videoconferencing to take their expert opinion on evolving a firm strategy to combat Coronavirus in the State. According to a press release from Raj Bhavan, Telangana, the Governor interacted with Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director, CCMB, K. Sujatha Rao, IAS (Retd), former Health Secretary, Government of India and others health experts.

Testing strategy- Test, Trace and Treat

According to the release, after interaction with these personalities, the suggestions that have come in are -

Testing Strategy (Test, Trace and Treat)--A rationale state testing policy be evolved based on the local conditions, rather than strictly adhering to broad guidelines of ICMR.

Epidemiological spread based testing may be undertaken. Tracing needs to be done effectively. Death cases which have symptoms of COVID-19 may be tested to facilitate isolation of family members and to know the epidemiological spread of disease. Since lockdown is not an affordable option, for a prolonged period, the only strategy that can be adopted is "test, trace and treat".

Ramp up the conduct of tests to cover all asymptomatic cases in the identified red zones and hotspots. Conducting of antibody tests be started to understand community spread. Pool testing in the hotspots. Deployment of more mobile and drive-thru testing laboratories. Proactive and aggressive conduct of RTPCR.

Safeguard the frontline warriors, such as doctors, paramedical staff, media persons, police, persons doing social service, sanitary workers shall be our endeavour. All of them may be tested periodically.

Strict implementation of the statutes and stringent action against those who attack doctors, paramedical staff, etc. as the saying goes on "VaidyoRakshatiRakshita:", which means "if we protect doctors, they, in turn, will protect us".

Help and protect the periphery and tertiary level doctors, who are taking care of most of the non-COVID patients. Conduct online CME (continuing medical education) to the doctors to keep them abreast regarding latest treatment guidelines, developments and protocols of COVID-19.

The release added that journalists should also be tested as they are potential spreaders of the infection and more likely to get infected. Other suggestions included increasing hospital capacity, creating awareness about containing the disease, taking care of children, old-aged and tribals. Suggestions like the use of Ayurvedic medicines to increase immunity which does not have side effects also came up.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Telangana has a total of 5,193 cases of COVID-19, including 2,240 active cases and 2,766 have been cured/discharged/migrated. So far, 187 people have succumbed because of the infection.

