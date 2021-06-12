Telangana: COVID-19 Orphaned Children To Get Smartphones With Emergency Contact Numbers

On Saturday, the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare decided to give mobile phones to children who lost their parents to COVID-19, containing all the necessary numbers including that of the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) as well as a helpline and emergency numbers. The initiative has been announced with the aim to ensure the safety of orphaned children.

Statistical count of orphaned children in Hyderabad

Nearly 10 children in Hyderabad have lost their parents to COVID-19 and 75 children have lost their parents due to other reasons during the COVID-19 pandemic. And 138 children in the Hyderabad district alone have lost one of the parents to Coronavirus infections.

T Akkeshwar Rao, District Welfare Officer (DWO) of Hyderabad said, "By providing these mobile phones to orphaned children, they can find help just a click away and can contact any of the officers, numbers of whom have been saved in the phone's contact list. We have also counselled children on whom to contact and when to contact a concerned officer."

He further informed that these children, who count over 200, have been given monthly ration kits in collaboration with an NGO as immediate relief.

Telangana to the rescue of COVID orphans

If a child has been orphaned but has a guardian, then the child is sent to the guardian and will be checked upon very frequently, to counsel them and to know their mental and physical health

If a child is orphaned and has no guardian to look after, then those children are shifted to the 57 child homes across the city where all the needs of the children will be looked after by the department.

As per the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) rules, the orphaned children are then being put for adoption and before adoption, both the children and the adopting parents are counselled by counsellors.

The department is getting the orphaned children admission into Government hostels, Government Model Schools and BC (backward classes) Residential schools in Telangana, to make sure that the education of these children is not interrupted

Financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per child is also being provided by the department.

The check-up protocol

Three teams have been constituted with each team consisting of a doctor, an Auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), one member from the DCPO unit and a supervisor.

Rao added, "Every week these three teams have to visit these children's homes and conduct health checkups. If any child is found to be having COVID symptoms, then we send that child for further diagnosis. Separate rooms have been dedicated for isolating children with COVID symptoms".

In case, both the parents have tested positive for COVID and the child/children have tested negative, the department has come up with 4 transit homes across the city that will look after these children. Once the parents recover, the children are then sent back to their parents. And, if the children test positive, the department has tied up with the Nature Cure Hospital in Hyderabad to provide treatment. At the 57 children homes, separate dedicated isolation rooms are created.

A grandmother of two orphaned girls, Balamani, said, "The initiative of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department has been helpful as they have promised to look after the education of my granddaughters and further they have been providing us with ration. Now, they have given us a mobile uploaded with all the numbers saved in it so that whenever we face a problem, we can call them for help."

COVID situation in Telangana

To date, Telangana has reported a total of 6 lakh active COVID cases with 5.74 lakh recoveries and 3,456 deaths. The state has administered 24,89,93,195 COVID vaccine doses across 42,982 vaccination sites.

(With ANI input)

