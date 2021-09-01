Last Updated:

Telangana Dalit Bandhu Scheme To Be Extended In Another 4 Mandals: CM KCR

Telangana Dalit Bandhu Scheme is meant to financially empower Dalits. CM KCR has decided to understand, comprehend in detail the in-depth sentiments of Dalits.

The Telangana government recently launched Dalit Bandhu Scheme which provides Rs 10 Lakhs to each Dalit family and now the Scheme is been implemented in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency as a pilot project. Against this backdrop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to understand, comprehend in detail the in-depth sentiments, and needs of the Dalits and also the intricacies of the scheme.

In addition to Huzurabad, the CM has decided to select 4 Mandal in 4 Assembly constituencies, which are represented by the Dalit MLAs (SC Reserved Constituencies) in the north, east, west and southern part of the State and implement Telangana Dalit Bandhu Scheme for all the Dalit families there.

The 4 Mandals that have been selected are; Chintakani Mandal in Madhira Constituency of Khammam district, Tirmalgiri Mandal in Tungaturthy Constituency of Suryapet district, Charagonda Mandal in Achampet Constituency of Nagar Kurnool district and Nizamsagar Mandal in Jukkal Constituency of Kamareddy District. Telangana Dalit Bandhu Scheme will be implemented for all the Dalit families in these Mandals.

After the trip to New Delhi, CM KCR will convene a review meeting in Hyderabad, with Ministers, MLAs, District Collectors from these concerned areas. Decisions will be taken at the proposed meeting and the Dalit Bandhu will be implemented in these 4 mandals.

