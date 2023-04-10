Telangana Devotee Donates Saree With Gold Zari In Tirupati Temples

A devotee from Telangana presented two unique sarees, one of which had a gold zari (fine thread) in-laid, to Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy and Tiruchanoor Sir Padmavati Devi temples in Tirupati, an official said.

These sarees, presented by Nalla Vijay, which could fit into a match box were presented through Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy.

The devotee presented the sarees to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at Sri Padmavati Rest House in Tirupati, the official said in a statement on Sunday.

"The cost of the saree presented to Srivaru is about Rs 45,000 while the one donated to Ammavaru has 5 grams of gold zari in its weaving," the official added.

Meanwhile, TTD, which administers the Tirupati temple, conducted the annual Pushpayagam, a ritual of flowers at Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama temple on Sunday evening.

About 2.5 tonnes of flowers, encompassing 11 varieties, including six varieties of aromatic leaves were offered in a floral bath to the deities of Sri Sita Lakshmana sameta Sri Ramachandra Swamy.

Further, Reddy directed TTD officials to make the services of the paediatric hospital available to the public by December.

He inspected the construction work of the children’s hospital in Tirupati and also the work site of the feed mixing plant and second unit of agarbattis (incense sticks) at SV Gosala.

With the new feed mixing plant, the chief secretary observed that TTD cattle will receive better fodder to enhance their milk production while the second agarbattis unit will help meet the rising public demand for incense sticks.

Reddy appreciated the doctors team led by Srinath Reddy for performing 1,300 heart surgeries in the paediatric hospital, besides two heart transplants.