Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao's Convoy Meets With An Accident; Escapes Unhurt

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao's convoy met with an accident on Sunday, June 20 when the minister was on his way to Hyderabad from Siddipet. Harish Rao escaped unhurt in the accident. The incident happened after the pilot vehicle suddenly applied brakes after hitting a group of wild boars that came in front of the vehicle.

FM Harish Rao safe

As the pilot car applied sudden brakes, several vehicles, including FM Harish Rao's vehicle rammed into each other. However, the minister left unhurt and the man in the car ahead of them sustained minor injuries.

After the mishap, Rao got out of his car, a Kia SUV which was badly damaged and was seen taking stock of the accident. He then called the ambulance service and ensured that all injured were rushed to the Hospital. The minister also asked locals to help in removing the carcasses of wild boars from the road. He later traveled to Hyderabad in another vehicle that was arranged by the officials.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called Harish Rao and asked about the accident. After participating in the District Collectorate and Police Commissionerate inauguration programs by the Chief Minister, he was returning to Hyderabad when the accident took place.

(Image Credits: REPUBLICWORLD/T.HARISHRAO-FB)