Telangana Floats 'global E-tender' For 10 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Shortage

The Telangana government has issued a global e-tender for the procurement of ten million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in a six-month time frame. According to the official notice, the tender will be posted at 6 pm on May 21 on the website https://tender.telangana.gov.in and will close at the same time on June 4. On May 26, at 6 pm, a pre-bid meeting will be held via Google Meet.

Telangana floats global e-tender

The technical bids will be opened on June 4 at 6.30 pm, but the date for the financial bids is yet to be decided. The date for the completion of the review of the financial bids will be announced later. As per the notice, every month, the supplier will have to deliver 1.5 million doses. The government recommended that four groups of people in the state be vaccinated for free— frontline workers, people with co-morbidities, senior citizens, and adults over the age of 18.

The official notice read, "Online short term global e-tenders are invited from licensed manufacturers for supply of COVID vaccine (10 Million Doses) to TSMSIDC, Hyderabad. The tender will be governed as per the guidelines of the Government of India. The details of tender and tender documents will be made available on the state website. The date/time of downloading the tender is May 21, 2021, from 18:30 hrs and last date/time of online submission of the tender document on June 4, 2021, up to 18:00 hrs."

Telangana recorded 3,982 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to over 5.36 lakh, with 3,012 deaths and 27 injuries, according to a senior Public Health Department official. The state currently has 48,110 active cases. The total number of cases in the state was 5,36,766, with 5,186 of them being cured, bringing the total recoveries to 4,85,644. About 1.41 billion samples have been screened in total. The number of samples tested per million people was over 3.81 lakh, according to the bulletin. The state's case fatality rate was 0.56%, while the national rate was 1.15%. Telangana has a 90.47% recovery rate, compared to 85.6% nationally.

