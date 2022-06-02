Telangana CM KCR Hits Out At Centre; Asserts 'showing Discrimination Against State'

On the eve of Telangana Formation Day, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao put forth the achievements and welfare schemes introduced by the state government in the last eight years.

Meanwhile, furthering his prolonged tirade against the Centre, the TRS leader asserted that when Telangana was part of Andhra Pradesh, the united leaders showed discrimination, adding that now, the Centre is showing the same attitude to the independent Telangana state. He went on to add that it was unfortunate that the Centre is discouraging the progressive and development-oriented state. "In one word, we are continuing our agitation to protect the interests of the state against the Centre," K Chandrashekhar Rao added.

"I have personally made requests many times to the PM to grant additional funds to the new-formed state, which were all in vain. All are aware of the financial crises faced by our country due to corona. During those difficult times too, the Centre did not help the State with any additional funds. Moreover, it slashed the funds that are to be given genuinely to the State", KCR said.

Speaking on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day, the TRS leader said that he has written a letter to the PM requesting him to accommodate students in medical colleges in our country and informed him that the state government would bear the expenses of the medical education of these students, who were studying the war-rift Ukraine in the country. He added that to date, there is no response to his plea. "The request of the government to remain as a blowing shell in a dumb ear is a tragedy. The state severely objects to the Centre’s inaction in this regard," he said.

Speaking on the recent feud between the Centre and the State over paddy procurement, CM KCR stated that the Union govt had miserably failed in procuring the Paddy cultivated in Telangana state and it washed off its hands. "Farmers in the country are not beggars. There should be a uniform policy on Paddy procurement all over the country or else the farmers will hit the streets," he added.

Launching salvos at the Centre, Telangana CM KCR said that as of date, the country is not having a common aim. "The country is left high and dry to the wind. The country is drifting like a boat, which had no anchor. Even after 75 years of independence why do we still have poverty? Who is responsible for utilizing the vast human resource and natural resources that the country had in abundance? Who failed to guide the country? It is not important who will come to power at the centre every five years. It is not about one Front replacing another at the Centre. What we need is a progressive agenda, which can steer the country of its problems," he added.

He went on to say, "The countries, which attained freedom along with us, are becoming superpowers, we are still fighting over caste and religious differences. Today the country is in a dangerous situation. The country is beseeched by politics of hate. There is no other discussion or debate in the country other than the religious madness. People’s needs took a backstage. It is dangerous to gain political advantage out of communal clashes."

He further added that the central government is conspiring to weaken the states financially as if it were cutting off a crumbling branch. The present central government is shifting taxes in the form of cess to evade the constitutionally due share of the states from the taxes levied by the Centre, he concluded.