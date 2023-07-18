Telangana: Former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav's Son Booked Over Clash

Arvind Yadav, son of TPCC working president and former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, along with few others, was booked for storming into a house and injuring two people. The incident was reported under Hussaini Alam Police station limits. According to Hussaini Alam police, there were clashes between two groups at a family function during the Bonalu festival on Sunday night. As there was a heated argument between both the groups, people presented their intervened and brought the situation under control.

Few hours later, the situation turned tense when Arvind Yadav, along with a group of people, violently attacked the residence of Madhukar Yadav. Armed with bricks and sticks, they stormed into the house during which Manohar Yadav received serious injuries and also Madhukar Yadav’s uncle sustained minor injuries. Manohar Yadav was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Based on the complaint given by Madhukar Yadav, the police has registered a case against Arvind Yadav and further investigation is underway.