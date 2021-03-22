Telangana: Gallery Collapses During Kabaddi Match In Suryapet; No Casualties Reported

In an unfortunate event, a gallery collapsed at the venue of the 47th National Kabaddi Competition in Suryapet, Telangana. The incident that took place shortly before the commencement of the competition, rendered injuries to many who have been rushed to a local hospital nearby for treatment.

According to the Superintendent of Police of Suryapet, temporary structures were set up for the competition, which collapsed due to the huge gathering. He added, "no causalities have been reported as of yet. The injured have been to hospitals, where they are closely being monitored by the doctors." If the doctors suggest, the severely injured people can also be shifted to the city hospitals, as per sources.

The incident, which as per preliminary investigations occurred due to overcrowding, comes at a time when Telangana is already witnessing a surge in cases, and the government is considering shutting down schools and colleges. In this scenario, the occurrence of this incident poses in front of the government a lot of pertinent questions. Things would be clearer after an in-depth investigation by the police and the administration.

COVID-19 tally in Telangana

In the last 24 hours, Telangana recorded 337 new COVID-19 cases and two related deaths taking the total tally of cases to 3,03,455 and the death toll to 1,671 respectively. The case fatality rate stood at 0.55 per cent, as per data released by the Health Department.