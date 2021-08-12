Telangana Government Writes Letter To KRMB Chairman Over Water War With Andhra Pradesh

In a big development, the Telangana government has written a letter to the Chairman of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) requesting to restrain Andhra Pradesh from diverting water from the foreshore of Srisalim reservoir through three unauthorised projects to KC canal, unless proper accounting and allocation is established for them.

Telangana govt writes to KRMB Chairman

The Telangana government in the letter wrote, "KC Canal was originally conceived as a navigation canal from Tungabhadra River at Sunkesula Anicut in the 19th century and later irrigation component was added." The letter read, "In 1860, the Government of Hyderabad state gave conditional permission to madras state to construct Sunkesula anicut to feed KC Canal stipulating that there shall not be any objection from them when Hyderabad state draws water for its use."

Read the full letter here:

Joint meeting of river management boards on Andhra-Telangana water war

The Coordination Committee was constituted to carry out the Jal Shakti Ministry's gazette notification, which brought 107 irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the GRMB and KRMB's jurisdiction. The notification will take effect on October 14, after which the respective bodies will oversee significant projects in both states.

The Telangana government is outspoken in its opposition to the Centre's gazette notification, claiming that it is detrimental to the state's interests. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has claimed that the Union government is anti-Telangana, while Andhra Pradesh is practising "dadagiri" by building illegal projects on the Krishna River.

SC on Andhra-Telangana water war

The Supreme Court on Monday, August 1, advised Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to work out an amicable solution to their dispute over the Krishna River, suggesting mediation. The Supreme Court ordered the states to work out their disagreements in order to share water for drinking and agriculture purposes. While recommending mediation to the states, the court stated that it did not want to get involved needlessly.

(Image: PTI, Republicworld.com)