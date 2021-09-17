Telangana Governor, KCR greet Modi on birthday

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (PTI): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Friday.

"Happy Birthday to visionary leader who made self reliant India: Reformative India: Resilient India: Resurgent India: Glorious India:Super strong leader who Made Mother India Proud Globally," the Governor tweeted on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister in a letter to Modi said, "On behalf of the government and people of Telangana, I wish you a very happy birthday. May god bless you with good health and long life for serving the nation for many more years." PTI GDK SS SS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)