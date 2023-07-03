Telangana Governor Visits Osmania Hospital, Hits Out At KCR Govt Over Poor Facilities

Days after Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao criticised Governor for acting like a BJP Spokesperson, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited Osmania General Hospital. During her visit, Governor reviewed the situation of the hospital and also interacted with the patients

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during her visit to Osmania Hospital said, "Congratulations to the doctors, nurses, super specialists, and all the staff for working in such an uncomfortable space. The best treatment is been given but the quality of the space which we need is very poor."

“I conveyed my concern about the quality of the space, and it was disheartening to see the condition of the toilet. So, whatever may be the situation, the patients should feel comfortable. I don't want to play a blamegame but those who are responsible for this, should act immediately so that the patients are comfortable. It's high-time we must think about this”, Governor added.

Telangana Governor hits out at state government

Hitting out at the Telangana Government, Soundarrajan stated, "The facility should be restored soon but if they considers me a spokesman of BJP, I don't know what to say. If a poor person is suffering with lack of quality space, because of a lack of facilities, we cannot be proud. Don't I have the right to convey my concerns? The government should come out with corrective and constructive measures. When a poor patient is suffering without proper facilities, I cannot say let him suffer. That cannot be accepted. All action needs to be taken."

She also added that, "Government cannot wash off their hands by saying that it is a legal problem. They need to act and not brush away things that it is in legal aspects. There is a need for a new building and there cannot be any compromise on that."

She added, "Instead of fighting heritage or health, there is seven and half acres of empty space. Who prevented you from construction of new hospital?"

Harish Rao slammed Telangana Governor over her tweets on Osmania Hospital

Earlier, Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao had stated that the Governor’s tweet and comments on Osmania Hospital are very unfortunate and Governor who is in a constitutional post is criticising as a BJP spokesperson.