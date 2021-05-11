Telangana Govt Announces 10-day Lockdown As COVID Cases Surge, Issues Fresh Guidelines

As Telangana continues to witness an increase in COVID cases, the state cabinet has decided to impose a lockdown for 10 days-- starting from May 12 from 10 am and give relaxation from 6 am to 10 am for the people to do their general activities. The State Cabinet will again meet on May 20 and would review the situation on the continuing of the lockdown and take a decision accordingly. Meanwhile, Telangana has now decided to invite global tenders to procure the vaccine on a war footing.

Instructions have been given to Cheif Secretary Somesh Kumar to make Corona-related medicines, Oxygen and injections like the Remdesivir available for hospitals in the private sector along with the government-run hospitals. In a major decision, Cinema Halls, Swimming Pools, Clubs, Gyms, Amusement parks, and Sports Stadiums will remain closed.

SECTORS EXEMPTED FROM THE LOCKDOWN

Only 40 members are allowed for marriage who got prior permission. For funeral rites, 20 persons at the maximum are allowed.

Public transports like the RTC and Metro are available from 6 AM to 10 AM.

The public Distribution System(Ration Shops) is opened from 6 AM to 10 AM.

LPG supply of the cylinders would continue as usual.

Works related to the agriculture produce, allied sectors, work undertaken with the Agriculture Machines, Running of the rice mills, Transport of the paddy and rice, supplying Paddy to the FCI, Fertiliser and Seeds shops, Seed manufacturing companies, and other Agri based sectors.

Pharmaceutical Companies, companies manufacturing Medical equipment, Medical Distributors, Medical Shops, all types of medical and health services, Government and private hospitals, their staff. The staff and employees of these sectors would be given special passes and are allowed with their vehicles.

Supply of drinking water, sanitation works in rural and urban areas would continue.

Power generation, distribution and their allied services would also be continued.

Transportation on National Highways will be allowed as it is, Petrol and Diesel Pumps would be open on the National highways.

Warehousing and cold storage activities are exempted.

Print and Electronic Media are exempted.

Government offices would work with 33 per cent of the staff.

Like during the lockdown last time, Banks and ATMs would also work.

All medical and health services, including all government and private hospitals, diagnostic and testing centres will function normally as they do during any other period. The lockdown will not affect any health services anywhere in the State of Telangana.

The government vaccination centres delivering COVID-19 vaccination to people will also function normally. However, as announced previously, only those eligible for getting their second dose will be given the vaccines. But those seeking the second dose should show proof of having taken the first dose, either in form of a partial vaccination certificate that they can download from cowin.gov.in, or the message they may have received confirming them taking their first dose. Those eligible should also take their Aadhaar card with them. Anyone suspecting that they caught COVID-19, can go to their nearest testing centres and avail the services.

The police department has been informed to allow free movement of citizens seeking to get their vaccine shots or wanting to get themselves tested for Covid-19 at their nearest available centres.

COVID-19 situation in Telangana

As per the Union Health Ministry, Telangana on Tuesday reported 2,960 new COVID cases with 7,754 recoveries and 32 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 62,797 with 4,36,619 total recoveries and 2,771deaths.

4,801 new #COVID19 cases and 32 deaths reported in Telangana today; active cases 60,136 pic.twitter.com/bXE6JQgPYY — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

