Telangana Govt Announces 10-day Lockdown As COVID Cases Surge, Issues Fresh Guidelines

As Telangana continues to witness an increase in COVID cases, the state cabinet has decided to impose a lockdown for 10 days-- starting from May 12 from 10 am and give relaxation from 6 am to 10 am for the people to do their general activities. The State Cabinet will again meet on May 20 and would review the situation on the continuing of the lockdown and take a decision accordingly. Meanwhile, Telangana has now decided to invite global tenders to procure the vaccine on a war footing.
Instructions have been given to Cheif Secretary Somesh Kumar to make Corona-related medicines, Oxygen and injections like the Remdesivir available for hospitals in the private sector along with the government-run hospitals. In a major decision, Cinema Halls, Swimming Pools, Clubs, Gyms, Amusement parks, and Sports Stadiums will remain closed.
The government vaccination centres delivering COVID-19 vaccination to people will also function normally. However, as announced previously, only those eligible for getting their second dose will be given the vaccines. But those seeking the second dose should show proof of having taken the first dose, either in form of a partial vaccination certificate that they can download from cowin.gov.in, or the message they may have received confirming them taking their first dose. Those eligible should also take their Aadhaar card with them. Anyone suspecting that they caught COVID-19, can go to their nearest testing centres and avail the services.
The police department has been informed to allow free movement of citizens seeking to get their vaccine shots or wanting to get themselves tested for Covid-19 at their nearest available centres.
As per the Union Health Ministry, Telangana on Tuesday reported 2,960 new COVID cases with 7,754 recoveries and 32 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 62,797 with 4,36,619 total recoveries and 2,771deaths.
