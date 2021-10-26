Telangana Govt Denies 'no Ration, No Pension' Reports For Those Unvaccinated Against COVID

A day after several reports claimed that the Telangana government is planning to stall ration distribution and pension to unvaccinated citizens in the state, Telangana Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao has dismissed the claims.

Dr G Srinivas Rao said that no such step has been taken by the state government. Reportedly, local channels had earlier claimed that those who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine will not receive ration and pension.

According to Co-win dashboard, Telangana has so far administered 3,07,87,344 doses of novel coronavirus vaccine, including 2,66,232 doses on Tuesday. Of the total doses administered, 2,16,84,980 people have received first doses while 91,02,364 individuals are double jabbed in the state.

Maximum doses have been administered in Hyderabad (49,28,883), followed by Rangareddy (35,19,531), Medchal (33,54,128), Khammam (10,96,056), Sangareddy (10,65,210), Waranga-Urban (10,50,686), Nalgonda (10,48,325) and Nizamabad (10,44,705) and Karimnagar (10,07,002).

Telangana role model for other states in the implementation of welfare schemes says CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao on Monday said that the state is a role model for other states in the country in terms of the implementation of welfare and development schemes.

"The schemes of the Telangana government are being implemented in other states. People are from Nanded city want the state's programmes to be implemented in the city or demand to merge their territories to Telangana so that they can avail themselves of the schemes," KCR said.

He added that earlier, MLA from Raichur in Karnataka had demanded merging of the district with Telangana. His remarks came after he was re-elected as the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti president for the ninth time.

KCR said, "Since the time we have Dalita Bandhu, many people from Andhra Pradesh came to me and asked to come to the state and contest elections as they want our public welfare schemes to be implemented."

The Telangana CM further fumed at Election Commission for objecting to his public meetings at Nagarjunasagar ahead of by-polls in Huzurabad, scheduled to be held on October 30, and halting implementation of the Dalita Bandhu scheme in the constituency.

"A case has been filed in the High Court for not letting me hold a public meeting at Nagarjunasagar ahead of the by-election. Everybody has a right to organise such meetings in the democratic process but the ECI is not allowing, he said. "The Dalita Bandhu scheme will resume after November 4 in Huzurabad," he added.

(With ANI inputs)