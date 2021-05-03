West Bengal
Telangana Govt Forms Panel To Investigate Into Etela Rajender's Illegal Land Grabbing Case

Telangana govt constituted a 3-member panel led by Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao to probe Etela Rajender's illegal land case

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi
ANI, PTI

ANI, PTI


After Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender was sacked from his post over land grabbing allegations, the state government on Monday constituted a three-member panel led by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao. This panel formed by the Telangana government will inquire into the allegations of land grabbing by Etela Rajender.  

Telangana Governor drops Etela Rajender from Council of Ministers 

Earlier, on May 3, the Telangana Governor dropped the former Health Minister from the Council of Ministers. Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan had taken this decision on the advice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who had earlier ordered an inquiry against Etela Rajender in the land grabbing case in Medak district.

Farmers allege land-grabbing by Etela Rajender

The land-grabbing allegations were brought to K Chandrasekhar Rao's attention by some farmers from the Achampeta and Hakimpet villages in Medak district. The farmers alleged that Rajender and his followers illegally occupied the assigned land and threatened the villagers. The complaint further alleged that Rajender's followers, Alli Sudarshan and Anjala Sudhakar Reddy, had illegally taken over 100 acres of land belonging to BC, SC, ST claiming that the government had taken it back. Villagers alleged that some sheds and large poultry industry were built without permission on those lands, as per reports. 

(Image: ANI, PTI)

