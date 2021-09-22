Telangana Govt Hospital Registers Nearly 40 Dengue Cases Since September 1

A government hospital of Telangana has recorded a total number of 40 instances related to dengue since September 1. As per ANI, the Superintendent of the hospital Dr K Shankar announced that 40 dengue cases were registered at Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. While giving an interview to the news agency on Tuesday, Dr Shankar said that there is a decline in dengue cases, yet, fever and malaria-related instances are higher.

Dr K Shankar went on to say that some dengue patients in the Telangana govt hospital had high-grade fever with severe body pain, terrible headaches and high bodily discomfort, and rashes on their bodies. “We have reported 40 cases of dengue since September 1. We are reporting 4-5 cases of malaria daily here,” he said.

Most dengue cases recorded in Uttar Pradesh

Dengue fever, which is a mosquito-borne illness, has been recorded the most in the state of Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, 18 additional cases were reported in Meerut, bringing the total number of cases to 205. The Chief Medical Officer of Meerut Akhilesh Mohan informed the news agency that out of the total 205 cases in the district, 103 are active cases while 102 are recovered cases. Among the 103 current cases, 54 people are seeking hospital care and 49 are receiving treatment at home.

Apart from Meerut, numerous other districts in Uttar Pradesh have been severely impacted, including Firozabad and Lucknow, as well as Ghaziabad and Prayagraj. The district of Ghaziabad reported 11 new cases of dengue on Saturday, September 18. However, the Firozabad district has been hit the hardest in the state. In the last two months, at least 578 cases of dengue fever have been documented in the area. Nearly 97 cases of dengue disease have been reported in Prayagraj.

Increasing threat of Serotype-2 dengue in 11 states

Meanwhile, on Saturday, September 18, the Central Government held a high-level conference to examine the increasing threat of Serotype-2 dengue infections. All states and union territories have also been notified of an increase in dengue incidence. During the conference, Union Health Secretary Rajiv Gauba highlighted that severe dengue epidemics are occurring in 11 states.

Following that, the Ministry of Health urged these states to take the appropriate precautions to ensure early diagnosis and medical assistance. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu are among the 11 states in which Serotype-2 dengue infections alert has been stated.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI/ PTI)