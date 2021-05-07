Telangana Govt Imposes Strict COVID Restrictions Till May 15; Prohibits Social Gatherings

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Telangana government on Friday announced that strict COVID -19 guidelines will be imposed in the state. The news order has been issued for effective control of the virus. The declaration stated that all the new restrictions would remain effective till May 15 and the strict changes are made in the view of public gatherings. The night curfew across the state will remain in effect from 9 pm to 5 am for 7 more days. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has denied complete lockdown in the state.

New guidelines:

Marriage related gathering shall ensure social distancing, wearing of a mask and other Covid related protocols, with the maximum number of persons allowed not exceeding 100.

Funeral / last rites related gathering shall ensure social distancing, wearing of a mask and other Covid related protocols, with the maximum number of persons allowed not exceeding 20.

All gathering such as Social / Political / Sports / Entertainment / Academic/ Religious / Cultural are prohibited.

Night curfew across the state will remain in effect from 9 pm to 5 am till May 15.

On Friday, People from the state were seen flouting social distancing norms at the market near the Charminar area of Hyderabad.

KCR Denies Lockdown In Telangana

Earlier in the day, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has clarified that lockdown would not be imposed in the Telangana state as the imposition of lockdown would make life stand still and would lead to the total collapse of the financial system.

"There is no use imposing lockdown. Telangana is the most happening state in the country, 25 to 30 Lakh workers from other states are working here. We have seen how their lives were adversely impacted by the lockdown imposed in the first wave. We cannot stop the supply of essential commodities, other emergency and essential services. We are also importing from other states, vaccines, medicines, injections etc., they will be affected if the lockdown is imposed. If the lockdown is imposed, the government will become responsible for creating a panic situation. Hence the government is not ready it impose lockdown," said CM.

COVID cases in Telangana

On Thursday, Telangana reported 5892 new COVID-19 cases, 9122 recoveries and 46 deaths. The total active cases in the state are 73,851 with 2,625 deaths.

Active cases: 73,851

