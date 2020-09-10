Telangana Govt Introduces Bills To Digitise Property Deals, Eliminate Land Encroachment

The Telangana government on Wednesday introduced several significant bills in the legislative assembly, aimed at ensuring transparency and simplification of processes in the administration of lands to preventing encroachments and eradicating corruption at the grassroots level.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao introduced the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Bill 2020 and the Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Bill 2020, while state municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao introduced the Telangana Municipal Laws Amendment Bill 2020 and Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao introduced the Telangana Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill 2020.

Elaborating the four bills in the House, KCR said the government has taken up a complete survey of available lands in the state, including agriculture lands, government lands, forest lands, private lands and lands granted to the homeless poor.

Properties to be registered online

Every inch of the land will be surveyed and digitised in the newly created Dharani portal of the Telangana government, thus eliminating any possibility of land encroachment, KCR said. The details of all government lands and assigned lands will be locked in the portal and will no individuals will be allowed to make any alteration in them.

About 90 lakh properties in local bodies have already been digitised to carry out online transactions in Dharani portal. The entire land or property data will be available online, thus preventing unauthorised or illegal transactions, the CM explained.

To ensure the safety of the database stored in Dharani, the state government would install multiple servers at several other places as a backup mechanism and disaster management technology, he added.

As many as 590 tehsildars (block revenue officials) across the state will do registration and mutation of agriculture lands. The entire registration process will be carried out online and people can visit the sub-registrar’s office only for once. The entire registration process will take an hour after submitting necessary documents and land records are updated on the portal real-time, KCR said.

People won’t have to run around offices for necessary certificates as it could be downloaded from the portal straightaway. The government is also considering the incorporation of family tree details of every household in the portal to avoid disputes in deciding the legal heirs of properties.

Magisterial powers withdrawn

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao further announced that there would be no revenue courts hereafter and all the magisterial powers of tehsildars, revenue divisional officers and joint collectors to deal with the land disputes would be withdrawn.

In the case of land disputes, people could go to civil courts. Presently, about 16,000 cases are pending before these courts, which will be settled by fast-track tribunals, he said.

The new legislation also seeks to abolish the posts of Village Revenue Officers (VROs) and Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs). The state government will provide scale posts to about 20,000 VRAs in various departments as per their qualification, and about 5,480 VROs will be accommodated in other departments, he said.

(Image credits: PTI)