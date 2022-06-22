Telangana Govt Mandates Masks Amid Sharp Surge In COVID-19 Cases; Read New Guidelines

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases across India, Telangana witnessed a sharp surge in infections with authorities reporting 403 cases. On Wednesday, the Telangana government issued new COVID-19 appropriate guidelines like the mandatory use of masks, following social distancing urging citizens to adhere to them. Aldo appealed to complete vaccination by taking both doses.

Telangana govt issues precautions as COVID cases surge:

Vulnerable Age Groups: Children less than 10 years Of age and elders above 60 years of age are advised to avoid going outdoors unless necessary. Susceptible Age Group: There is a higher incidence Of COVID disease in the age group of 20 to 50 years, hence people are requested to exercise due as precaution while going for work/essential activities. Use Of Face Masks: Everybody should wear a mask when he/ she goes out of the house. Facemasks are the first line of defense against COVID-19 Physical Distancing: Maintaining a distance of more than 6ft between people is important. Please maintain physical distance when outside your house Workspace: The workspaces are to be provided with soap and a hand washing facility/sanitizer. The adequate physical distancing between employees should be maintained. Travel: The citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel. In case it is unavoidable, they should ensure all COVID appropriate behaviour such as face masks, hand wash/use of sanitizer, physical distance etc. Seek Medical care: In case of any flu / influenza-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, or running nose. difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache. Please report to the nearest government health facility and seek health services without any delay. Co-Morbid conditions: People with co-morbid conditions like Hypertension, Diabetes. Cardiac illness, chronic kidney disease. chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer or any other chronic illness are requested to stay indoors and avoid any kind of travel except for medical care in order to avoid exposure to COVID. Vaccination: complete vaccination by taking both doses

Telangana Logs 403 New COVID-19 Cases

Telangana on Tuesday recorded 403 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count in the state to 7,96,704, a Health department bulletin said. Telangana on Monday recorded 246 new COVID-19 cases. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection today and the death toll continued to be 4,111, the bulletin said. Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 240 cases followed by 103 cases in Ranga Reddy district. A total of 145 patients recuperated from the infectious disease today taking the total tally of recoveries to 7,90,218. The number of active cases was 2,375, the bulletin said.

A total of 26,704 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number examined till date was 3,53,67,721. The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.19 per cent. The Telangana government is well prepared to tackle any eventuality in rise of COVID cases, the senior Health official added.

(Image: PTI/ANI)