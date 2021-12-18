Telangana Govt Not To Set Up Paddy Procurement Centres For Summer Season Crop

The Telangana government would not set up paddy procurement centres during the summer crop season in view of the Centre making it clear that it would not procure paddy during the summer season, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Saturday.

Though the decision was painful, it became inevitable in view of the Centre's "adamant attitude", an official release quoted him as saying in a meeting with district Collectors.

Rao directed the Collectors to prepare the farmers for crops other than paddy during the summer crop season.

He said the financial assistance to farmers under the state government's 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme would be deposited in eligible farmers' accounts from December 28.

The CM's meeting with Collectors also discussed the Omicron scare, and the state government's Dalit empowerment scheme 'Dalit Bandhu', among others.

Rao's comments against the NDA government at the Centre came in the backdrop of an ongoing war of words between the ruling TRS and BJP over paddy procurement and the TRS government attacking the Centre over the issue.

Stepping up its attack on BJP and NDA government over paddy procurement, the TRS on Friday said it would hold protests against the Centre's alleged anti-farmer policies on December 20.

State BJP leaders, meanwhile, have said there is no issue over paddy procurement and that the Centre would purchase paddy as per the agreement between the state government and Central agencies.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)