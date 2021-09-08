Telangana Govt Sanctions Rs 73.5 Crore For Welfare Schemes Of Handloom Industry

The Industries Minister of Telangana, KT Rama Rao declared on Tuesday, September 7, that the state government has allocated Rs 73.5 crore to different programs for the development of handloom weavers and associated employees. Minister Rama Rao indicated that efforts are being made in accordance with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's directives to guarantee that the monthly salary of the handloom workers will be more than Rs 15,000 per month.

As per ANI, KT Rama Rao even stated that the state government is taking steps to safeguard the handloom industry's structural and institutional growth and that various advantage schemes and welfare programs are being undertaken in this regard.

More on the Welfare Schemes for Weavers

On Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao interacted with authorities from the handloom department as well as with the Finance Minister Harish Rao. Telangana Industries minister Rao had assessed the effectiveness and execution of all the projects throughout the meeting. He even stated that the department will take all necessary steps to sanction the funds to the approved workers as soon as possible.

Telangana Handloom Weavers Thrift Fund Saving and Security Plan (TFSSS), 20% price concession on Hank Yarn, Dyes and Chemicals, Pavala Vaddi scheme, Marketing Support Programs, Chenetha Mitra Plan, and Cash Credit Support Scheme were among the schemes reviewed by CM Rao during the meeting.

Previous Welfare Schemes of Telangana Government

Earlier, in the month of July 2021, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared Chenetha Bima insurance benefits for weavers which comprises power loom weavers, throughout the State, in line with Rythu Bima insurance protection for farmers, according to Minister KT Rama Rao.

As per Telangana Today, At Kourampally village, the Minister laid down the groundwork for an integrative handloom education and manufacturing centre. The Rs 10 crore infrastructure will be finished in a year. KT Rama Rao said that the state government is devoted for the development of weavers, and many initiatives have already been implemented to benefit weavers and auxiliary labourers. KT Rama Rao further stated that the new centre will help weavers to improve their abilities.

Telangana CM meets Union Home Minister

While a few days back, on Saturday, September 4, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar visited Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged that the IPS cadre assessment in the state be approved. For improved administrative functioning, the state government has reorganised the current 10 districts into 33 districts, according to the CM.

He emphasised that the Central government has acknowledged the reorganisation, which includes a particular acknowledgment for the police department, which now has 20 police districts and 9 police Commissionerates rather than the previous 9 police districts and 2 police Commissionerates.

