Telangana Govt Spent Rs 13,000 Crore For Muslims’ Welfare In 9 Years, Says Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while extending Ramzan greetings on Friday said his government has spent nearly Rs 13,000 crore for the welfare and development of Muslim community during past nine years.

An official release from Rao’s office said the CM expressed his wish that the Telangana State will be prosperous with the blessings of Almighty Allah and people live happy together with the blessings of God.

Rao reiterated that the land of Telangana symbolises the culture of 'Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb' and the state government is always committed to preserve Secularism and religious harmony.

He said the state government extended support to the Muslim community in many fields, including education and employment and many initiatives implemented to bring a qualitative change in the community are yielding results.

Under Shadi Mubarak scheme the government spent Rs 2,130.92 crore for between 2014-15 and 2022-2, he noted.

As many as 204 Minority Residential Schools have been established and upgraded as Minorities Residential Colleges in the first phase. Out of total 204 educational institutions, 107 are allocated for Boys and 97 to the Girls which benefitted 1,30,560 students (Boys 68,480, Girls 62,0800), the release said.

Under the CM Overseas Scholarship scheme, Rs. 20 lakhs and a one way air fare of Rs. 60,000 is being provided as a scholarship to the students pursuing postgraduate and doctoral courses in foreign universities, it added.