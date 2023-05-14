Last Updated:

Telangana Govt To Celebrate State's Formation Day On A Grand Scale

The Telangana government on Saturday decided to celebrate the state's Formation Day on a grand scale for 21 days beginning June 2.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
KCR

Image: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO


The Telangana government on Saturday decided to celebrate the state's Formation Day on a grand scale for 21 days beginning June 2.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao decided that the "historic" occasion of Telangana entering into the 10th year of its existence should be celebrated in a splendid manner, according to an official release.

The state of Telangana, which became a reality after a long struggle, is making great progress now, he said.

Rao held a meeting with officials in Hyderabad on the Formation Day celebrations.

The celebrations will begin on June 2 with Rao attending an event in the newly built secretariat here. State ministers will attend such inaugural functions in district headquarters on the day.

READ | Telangana Congress promises e-bike to girl students if comes to power in polls to be held end of the year

During the 21-day period, a "Martyrs Day" will be observed to pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the cause of Telangana statehood.

During the celebrations, each government department would showcase the progress achieved by it by screening documentaries on a designated day.

The progress made in drinking water supply and irrigation would be showcased on "water day". Similarly, the success of electricity department would be presented on "power day".

READ | Over 10 lakh people file plea in Telangana HC on land disputes, BJP slams KCR Govt

The long struggle for Telangana statehood would be showcased through a documentary film.

The Golconda fort here and other historical structures would be tastefully decorated on the occasion, according to the statement.

Separately, the chief minister decided to inaugurate the "Brahmin Parishad Bhavan" meant for propagation of devotional thought and spirituality on May 31.

READ | Karnataka poll results have no bearing on Telangana: BRS
READ | Karnataka Election results will have no bearing on upcoming Telangana polls, says KTR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT