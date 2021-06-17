Telangana Govt To Implement Nadu-Nedu Scheme From Andhra Pradesh; Seeks NOC From AP Govt

The Telangana government has decided to go ahead on a school infrastructure development project similar to that of the Andhra Pradesh government's flagship scheme, Nadu Nedu.

Brainchild of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Nadu Nedu aims to strengthen and transform the existing infrastructure of the schools in a phased manner over a period of three years. Under Mana Badi – Nadu Nedu program, the following 9 infrastructure components have been taken up.

Toilets with running water

Drinking water supply

Major and minor repairs

Electrification with fans and tube lights

Furniture for students and staff

Green chalkboards

Painting to schools

English labs and

Compound walls.



After learning that the Andhra Pradesh government has developed an end-to-end encrypted software with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for their already under-progress school revamp project, Nadu Nedu, the Telangana government has sought out TCS to use the software for the same. TSC had expressed that the Telangana government had to acquire a formal ‘no objection’ certificate from the AP government as it was designed and customized for the AP government.

Later, the Telangana government wrote to the Education Department of Andhra Pradesh seeking no objection, to which the AP government has responded positively.

On being appraised about the Telangana government reaching out to the Education department of AP, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said ‘If this is for the benefit of our Telugu people, we should provide them with the support they need.’

Image Source- TI@TeleganaCMO/Twitter