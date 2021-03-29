Telangana Govt To Procure Paddy Through 6,408 Centers Across The State

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a high-level review meeting on Agriculture, Marketing and Civil Supplies departments and announced that the state government would procure Paddy through 6, 408 Centres in the villages all over the State. CM clarified that it is due to the re-surge of the Corona pandemic.

KCR instructed Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao to make all arrangements to give Rs 20,000 Crore bank guarantee by Tuesday evening, and also instructed CS Somesh Kumar to conduct an emergency videoconference with all the Collectors for the setting up of the procurement Centres. CM said in 6,408 Procurement Centres, there are 2,131 IKP Centres, 3,964 PACS Centres and others are 313. KCR asked officials to ensure that farmers get Minimum Support Price (MSP). The farmers should ensure that the moisture percentage is less and they should follow the conditions of the MSP and officials should be ready with 20 Crore Gunny Bags ready at the Procurement Centres.

CM said during this summer season, Paddy is cultivated in 52.76 Lakh acres, and is expected that the yield would be 1.17 Crore Metric Tonnes of the coarse variety Paddy and 21 Lakh Metric Tonnes of the fine variety Paddy, also instructed CS to identify lands to be given on lease to the Central Ware Housing Corporation who are ready to construct additional Godowns to store the food grains.

The CM has instructed the Water Resources Department Officials to ensure that water is supplied to the lands under the irrigation projects for another 10 days so that the crops would not dry.

Plan to increase cotton produce

CM KCR said that Cotton produced in Telangana state had a better price in the international market. Since the Cotton produced in the State has more quality and has a higher price as well as higher yield, in the coming Monsoon season, the farmers should be ready to grow cotton in 75 to 80 Lakh acres.

(Credits- PTI/Rep Image)