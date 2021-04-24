Telangana Govt To Provide Free COVID-19 Vaccine To All Above 18 Years

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to administer Coronavirus vaccine to the entire population above the age of 18 years for free of cost. The state government would spend more than Rs 2,500 crores to vaccinate everyone.

CM KCR said that Telangana's population, in addition to the state's own population, including those who came from different states and working in different sectors, is around 4 crores, out of which 35 lakhs have already been vaccinated.

In addition to the vaccination program, all the necessary steps would be taken to ensure that there is no shortage of Remdesivir as well as oxygen and other medicines required for treating Coronavirus. K Chandrashekhar Rao assured that the government would go all the way out to protect people from Coronavirus and urged them not to panic. The CM further added that a large-scale sanitation program will also be taken up and the state government will take all necessary steps to ensure availability of hospital beds and medicines.

KCR further said that apart from Bharath Biotech, several other institutions including Reddy Labs are coming forward to produce vaccines, and hence, there will be no dearth of vaccines.

CM K Chandrashekhar Rao appealed to the citizens to not hold any mass gatherings and participation in processions. He urged that unless it is absolutely necessary, people should avoid venturing out and observe self-discipline. The CM said that the welfare of people is very important to the government and it will do all that can be done to protect them from the deadly Coronavirus.