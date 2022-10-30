Telangana Govt Extracted Consent To CBI Probe; What It Means Amid BJP-TRS Poaching Row?

In a massive move against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the TRS-led Telangana government has withdrawn general consent to the investigation agency in the state, which means that from now on prior consent will be required on case to case basis for probes in any case. Notably, this was informed by the Additional Advocate General (AAG) to the Telangana High Court while arguments were being made on a petition filed by the BJP seeking a CBI probe into the TRS MLAs poaching row.

In an order, dated August 30, the Telangana government has withdrawn consent to all members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act to exercise powers and jurisdiction under the Act in the state.

“Government of Telangana hereby withdraws all previous general consents issued by the state government under section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (Central Act), vide any letters or notifications including the notification issued in GO MS No 160, Home (SC) department on September 23, 2016, to all the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise the powers and jurisdiction under the said Act in the state of Telangana,” the order read.

Earlier, when Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao went to Patna in August to meet Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he hinted that all the state governments should withdraw the general consent given to the CBI. Rao had repeatedly alleged that the central government is misusing the national investigation to target their other opposition parties.

What does this order mean?

The CBI derives its powers under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act and holds the power to investigate cases across the country but only with the consent of the concerned state governments. The Telangana government earlier in 2016, through a notification, gave consent to the CBI to exercise its powers and jurisdiction under the Act in the state.

Notably, with the latest notification that was issued on August 30, the permission to the central investigation agency to hold an inquiry stands cancelled, indicating that the CBI now has to take permission from the state government to conduct a probe in Telangana.

However, it is important to note that the Supreme Court and High Courts could order the probe agency to investigate a crime anywhere in the country without the consent of the concerned state governments.

BJP-TRS face-off over poaching claim

Amid the MLAs poaching drama that unfolded in Hyderabad on October 26 between the ruling TRS and BJP, the saffron party on October 27 filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court and has sought for a special inquiry committee to conduct a comprehensive probe into the matter.

Objecting to the Telangana police’s action in the case, the BJP demanded the formation of a special investigation team either by CBI or a sitting judge under the High Court’s supervision.

The demand by BJP came after TRS levelled mega poaching allegations against the saffron party. BJP, however, refuted the claims stating that the entire incident is fabricated and planned by TRS (now BRS) itself. The BJP further claimed that the TRS is accusing BJP of a false case as the party is fearing its defeat in the upcoming Munugode by-poll, scheduled for November.