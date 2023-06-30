Telangana: Gujarat ATS Arrests More ISKP Suspects

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday unearthed more suspects with links to the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) network, in Telangana. Upon questioning the father-daughter duo, Muhammad Javed and Khadija, more names have come to light. Links of money transfers are also being investigated by the officers of the Gujarat ATS who are now in Hyderabad to question other suspects in the case.

“We have acquired digital evidence from the devices seized from the accused Searches of the list of properties recovered are being carried out and documents are seized by the authorities,” a senior officer of the Gujarat ATS said.

Earlier, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested two people from Hyderabad for alleged links with the ISKP.

The father-daughter duo were taken into custody from the city and were questioned by senior officials of the Gujarat ATS. An investigation had been conducted about the accused who had been taken into custody from Porbandar. Following the questioning of the five accused, including a woman from Surat, there was a tip-off on further probable suspects who might have helped in deepening the nexus of ISKP on Indian soil.

The authorities are questioning the duo with regard to the terror ring in Hyderabad and how the accused held earlier might also have been related to the accused in Telangana.