Telangana Guv, CM, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, Owaisi condole Gen Bipin Rawat's demise

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and leaders of BJP and Congress expressed grief over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other military personnel in an IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Paying tributes to Rawat, the Governor said his role and contribution in modernising the Indian military and shaping it as one of the strongest in the world are invaluable.

In a Raj Bhavan press communique, the Governor said her thoughts are with all the bereaved families.

Hailing General Rawat's stellar contributions to the country, Kishan Reddy said his demise is a great loss to the country.

Recalling General Rawat's services, the CM said the death of Rawat and several Army personnel disturbed him and expressed deep sorrow over the ghastly helicopter crash.

Owaisi condoled the death of General Rawat and other military personnel in the tragic crash.

"My prayers are with the family of General Rawat and his wife. Deepest condolences to the loved ones of all those who passed away today in the tragic accident in Coonoor. Praying for the full and swift recovery of the sole survivor Group Capt Varun Singh," Owaisi tweeted.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said he prayed God to give mental strength to the family members of the deceased.

He wished the speedy recovery of the officer who was injured in the crash.

State Congress president and Lok Sabha member A Revanth Reddy said he had the privilege of meeting General Rawat.

"Nation will forever remember his words defining the 5 qualities to be possessed by a soldier," he tweeted. PTI SJR BN BN

