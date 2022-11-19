Telangana Guv Seeks Report From DGP Over Attack On BJP MP's Residence; 8 People Booked

The Hyderabad police have registered a complaint against eight people in connection with the attack on the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Arvind Dharmapuri's residence in Hyderabad on Friday. The police have invoked non-bailable sections against the accused persons who vandalised the residence of the BJP leader.

Notably, the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her concern over the attack and vandalism of the BJP MP's residence in Hyderabad and said that there is no place for violence in democracy. "MP Arvind Dharmapuri's house in Hyderabad was attacked and his properties damaged scaring his family & domestic help. This is highly condemnable as there is no place for violence in democracy", the governor said.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has also sought a detailed report on the incident from the Telangana Director General of Police.

BJP MP's house attacked in Telangana

On Friday, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri's residence in Hyderabad was attacked and allegedly vandalised by TRS (now BRS) supporters over the former's remarks on TRS leader and Telangana CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha. According to the sources, the development came in regard to the BJP leader's remarks on TRS leader K Kavitha. The BJP MP was reportedly in Nizamabad during the time of the attack. According to the exclusive visuals accessed by Republic TV, the TRS workers were also seen protesting outside BJP leader Arvind Dharmapuri's Hyderabad residence.

This came after Dharmapuri on November 17 claimed that the TRS MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, K Kavitha, was in touch with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and has expressed her desire to join the grand old party. Dharmapuri's comments came in view of Chief Minister KCR's claims that the saffron party was trying to lure his daughter K Kavitha to its side. Notably, the Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo's allegations on BJP were made amid the ongoing poaching row in the state.

Addressing the media over the attack incident, Arvind Dharmapuri on Friday said, "How dare she attack my house, break idols, it’s her arrogance because of her caste. I’ll wait till notification for 2024 polls is released, please come and contest in 2024. I said, she has called Congress President (Kharge) for what I don’t know."

Adding further he said, "She might be upset with her father (CM KCR) because she was not invited to the TRS to BRS party launch. Her father (CM KCR) also said BJP is trying to bring her into BJP, did she attack her father? Why did she react violently?"