Telangana Guv Takes Stock Of Hyderabad Honour Killing; Seeks Detailed Report From Govt

In a major Republic TV impact, the Telangana Governor has now taken cognisance of the alleged honour killing in Hyderabad, where a Hindu man named Billapuram Nagaraju was allegedly murdered for marrying a Muslim woman in Saroornagar on Wednesday night.

Telangana Governor reacts to Hyderabad Murder

After seeing various media reports pertaining to the incident, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has now sought a detailed report in connection with Nagaraju's gruesome murder from the TRS government. According to Telangana police, the deceased Billapuram Nagaraju (25) was intercepted by the attackers when he was travelling on a motorcycle on Wednesday night. He lost his life on the spot following brutal lynching. The police have filed a case against the suspects, who have been identified as family members of the deceased man’s wife. Two special teams had been formed to nab the accused, and they have been arrested.

FIR filed in Hyderabad Murder Case

However, FIR has been registered against the accused. Republic TV has accessed the FIR filed by the Saroornagar police in the matter. The FIR has been filed under Sections 154, and 157 of the CrPC, IPC Section 302 (murder) and Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. It names Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed, victim Billapuram Nagaraju's brothers-in-law, as the accused in the murder.

As per the details of the FIR, when Nagaraju was reporting to work in the morning, he took his wife Ashrin and left her in Lingam's house - the family which has turned out to be eyewitnesses in the case.

After completion of his duty, when he was picking her up from Lingam's house around 8.45 p.m. on his Honda Unicorn bike, he proceeded towards his house at Brundavan Colony. While he was making a U-turn towards Post Office from Main Road, 100 metres from his house, Ashrin Sulthana's elder brother Syed Mobin and his brother-in-law Masood Ahmed came on a bike and stopped them, throwing the couple to the ground.

(Image: TWITTER/@DRTAMILISAIGUV/REPUBLICWORLD)