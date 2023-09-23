Telangana Guv Thanks PM Modi On Passage Of Women's Reservation Bill

It is a great recognition for womanhood, said Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"It is a great recognition for womanhood, and I thank PM Modi for making it a reality. It has been talked about by so many parties, but nobody could make it possible, and PM Modi's Shakti made the Mahila Shakti possible. His determination and dedication made this possible. Because of his strong will, this bill was passed. This will open great avenues and opportunities for women. This will motivate the women to join politics, and for women in politics, it will motivate them to do more committed work for the nation," the Telangana Governor said.

The Women's Reservation Bill, or 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. While the Lok Sabha had given a yes to the bill on Wednesday.

The Upper House, on Thursday, passed the bill, which provides 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies, unanimously, with 214 members voting in support and none against.

Following the passage of the bill in Parliament, chants of 'Modi Modi' were raised by women MPs as they took turns to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the draft legislation.

The 128th Constitution amendment bill will be implemented after a delimitation exercise to redraw parliamentary and Assembly constituencies based on the census, which the government has said will be commissioned next year.

Later, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the bill aced the legislative test in the Lok Sabha as it was passed by a brute majority of 454 votes in favour and just 2 against.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal gave a brief reply to the day-long debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the upper House of Parliament and said it will be implemented after following due process.