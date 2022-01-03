Telangana Has Set Up 1,000 Centres To Vaccinate 18 Lakh Kids: State Public Health Director

The COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the 15 to 18 age group was launched across Telangana on Monday morning, with the state health department reaching various vaccine centres. The state’s health officials have placed a target of vaccinating 18 lakh eligible youngsters in the shortest period of time. Director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao, while speaking about the newly launched vaccination drive, said that the officials are taking utmost care as they are dealing with a sensitive age group.

Speaking to Republic TV about the vaccination drive for children in the 15 to 18 age group, Telangana Director of Public Health said that the government has provided proper regulations in undertaking the drive. “The Telangana government has taken elaborate efforts to vaccinate the children. We have more than 18 lakh targeted children,” the health director said.

Telangana sets up vaccination centres

Furthermore, he informed that the vaccination programme is now underway across the state at full fledge. “Today, we launch this vaccination programme across 1000 public health facilities. The vaccination will be done under close supervision of the medical staff and thorough examination will be done by the medical officer before vaccination. Being the sensitive age group, we have issued directions to public health staff to take utmost care and follow all vaccination protocols strictly,” the director said.

When enquired about setting up vaccination camps at schools, the health official said that the state government will take further decisions after reviewing the performance of the first few days. He also added that setting up camps at schools could be fruitful, which the department will first examine. He further reiterated that the state has taken strict measures by banning all public gatherings to curb the further spread of the coronavirus. He also urged the public to follow COVID protocols in place.

How to register COVID vaccine for kids aged 15-18 years online?

Beneficiaries can self-register or use an existing account on Co-WIN to book the vaccination slot.

To create a new account, you must enter your mobile number to receive a One-Time Password or OTP.

After successfully creating an account, you may enter your details for registration.

After registering with CoWin, you will be given the option to book a slot closer to your nearest vaccination centre.

Eligible candidates can also register for COVID vaccination offline in the facilitated registration mode.

Beneficiaries are offered an option to book their vaccination slot online or onsite.

As of Sunday night, a total of 6,79,064 teenagers between the age of 15-18 have registered for vaccination on CoWIN app. This comes amid increased concern over the rise in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.

Image: PTI/ REPUBLICWORLD