Telangana HC Grants Bail To State BJP President Bandi Sanjay After 3-day Detention

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday, January 5, granted bail to the state BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Providing relief to the arrested MP, the High Court granted Bandi Sanjay bail amid heavy protests by BJP workers in the state. The BJP leader had been kept under custody for three days by Telangana Police.

The Telangana BJP president was detained in the late hours on Sunday, January 2 from his office, while extending his support to protesting teachers in Karimnagar. On January 3, Telangana Police issued a 14-day remand for Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Notably, the decision by the Telangana High Court comes after Hyderabad Police on Tuesday refused permission for BJP's proposed candlelight rally to protest against the arrest of the party's state president. However, despite being denied police permission, a massive crowd gathered at the spot amid increased police presence, Police barricades were also erected to block the BJP protest. BJP National president JP Nadda was present at the protest site.

BJP calls Bandi Sanjay's arrest 'illegal', 'a murder of democracy'

Besides, G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister for Tourism, met with BJP Telangana unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday, January 4, at a jail in Karimnagar, where the latter was detained after a thwarted protest.

Took part in the Candlelight Rally along with @BJP4India National President Sh @JPNadda Ji, in Secunderabad, organised in protest of the illegal arrest of the @BJP4Telangana President Sri @BandiSanjay_BJP.



Gratitude to all those who expressed solidarity.#ReleaseBandiSanjay pic.twitter.com/pq66B7EgqC — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) January 4, 2022

According to Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and others were "illegally charged and arrested." He wrote, "Sri Sanjay Garu and others remain undeterred, and we're all determined to fight KCR's oppressive rule." Bandi's apartment and the camp office, where he was arrested by police on Sunday night, were also visited by the Union Minister.

Earlier, the saffron party’s national president, JP Nadda, condemned the arrest and called it a ‘murder of democracy.’

"The arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay is highly condemnable and amounts to the murder of democracy. He was peacefully staging a protest following all COVID protocols in his office. Police forcibly entered his office & manhandled him," said JP Nadda.

The police took Bandi Sanjay into custody for participating in a protest in the Karimnagar area, demanding the Chief Minister KC Rao-led TRS government to approve all the demands of government teachers of the state.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: ANI)