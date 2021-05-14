Telangana HC Stalls KCR Govt's Order On Entry At Borders, Says 'Can't Stop Ambulances'

As ambulances queue at the Telangana border, the Telangana High Court came down heavily on the state government on Friday and stalled the order passed by authorities, as per which prior permission from hospitals in Telangana for anyone coming from other states for COVID treatment was made mandatory. Citing Article 21, the court stated that none, including the state government, had the right to stop the ambulances, and prevent someone from saving their or their kin's lives.

Ambulances from states forced to wait in Telangana, HC takes cognizance

The order of the high court came after visuals of ambulances waiting at the state border went viral. During the COVID crisis, the Telangana police had begun restricting patients arriving in ambulances from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh at border points. This shift, according to police officials, was intended to stop scenes of patients waiting for beds near hospitals. Patients with confirmed beds were only permitted into the state, according to officials.

Confirming the same, a senior police official of Telangana on Monday had said, "We see a lot of patients coming from other states to Hyderabad hoping for better treatment. However, those without confirmed beds, from any hospital, are not being allowed. The patients without confirmed beds are forced to wait outside hospitals."

This, however, had not gone down well with the Telangana High Court, which on Wednesday had pulled up the government. Pointing out that there were no interstate regulations in place, the bench comprising Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy had called the stopping of ambulances from entry in the state 'unconstitutional' and a violation of the fundamental rights of citizens and had further gone on to direct the state to ensure that no ambulances are prevented from entering the state. But in spite of the order of the court, the police had started stopping ambulances at cross borders, after which the court again had to step in on Friday, and remind that the state government did not have the right to stop ambulances.

It is pertinent to mention here that Telangana receives around 500 to 600 ambulances a day from all entry points, transporting patients to various hospitals.

(Credit-ANI/PTI)