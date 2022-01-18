Telangana Health Min Writes To Mandaviya; Urges To Reduce Gap For COVID Precautionary Dose

Amid the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, requesting to reduce the gap between the second dose of the COVID vaccine and precautionary dose from nine months to six months and further reduce the gap between these vaccine doses to three months for healthcare workers. T Harish Rao also urged the Union Health Minister to start the precautionary dose for all citizens above 18 years of age and also citizens above 60 years of age irrespective of comorbidities.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday that over 50% of youngsters between age 15-18 have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

On Monday, even Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to write a letter to the Centre seeking to reduce the gap for administering precautionary doses so that it would benefit frontline workers and those who provide emergency services.

COVID Situation in Telangana

Telangana recorded 2,983 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,14,639 while the death toll rose to 4,062 with two more fatalities. The state had recorded 2,447 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 1,206, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (259) and Ranga Reddy (227) district, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today, January 18. As many as 2,706 people recovered from the infection on Tuesday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,88,105. The number of active cases stood at 22,472.

Health Ministry urges States/UTs to ramp up COVID testing

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a notice to States/UTs asking them "to immediately increase testing in a strategic manner" keeping in view the trend of case positivity in specific areas. The advisory stated that testing must remain a key strategy on two counts- identification of new clusters and hotspots of infection and ensuring reduction in mortality and morbidity.

