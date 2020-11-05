Telangana Health Minister inaugurates on-site COVID-19 testing lab at Hyderabad Airport

Telangana State Health Minister Eatala Rajendra inaugurated a COVID-19 testing lab at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport on Wednesday, November 4. This newly inaugurated COVID-19 testing facility at the airport will not only ensure a safe journey but also facilitate hassle-free travel for all passengers while adhering to the state's health and safety guidelines. ED South and Chief Innovation Officer of GMR Airports, SGK Kishore said that this facility will play a 'vital role' in the post-COVID era.

"As countries around the world begin reopening their borders to travellers holding COVID negative test results, COVID testing centres at airports will play a vital role in enabling the resumption of air travel. We have partnered with Mapmygenome to launch this COVID testing centre at Hyderabad International Airport which will make it easier for passengers to gain access to highly accurate and widely accepted RT-PCR tests," said SGK Kishore.

Your safety is our priority. Today, Telangana Health Minister Mr. Eatala Rajendar inaugurated the COVID Testing Lab at #RGIA, facilitating safe journeys. The lab will operate 24/7 for flyers and airport personnel.@MoCA_GoI @Eatala_Rajender @anuacharya @mapmygenome @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/nIjjKSwYAU — RGIA Hyderabad (@RGIAHyd) November 4, 2020

COVID-19 testing lab at Hyderabad Airport

According to Telangana State COVID-19 health and safety protocols, all international passengers who arrive at the airport and have an onward journey/connection, need to have a negative COVID-19 (RT-PCR) test certificate. The testing has to be conducted maximum 96 hours prior to the departure from the origin of travel in order to avoid institutional quarantine. The arriving as well as the departing passengers can now avail the COVID-19 testing facility at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

This lab is being opened in collaboration with Mapmygenome which is a Hyderabad based, NABL and ICMR certified testing facility for testing COVID-19 samples. This COVID-19 testing lab will operate round the clock and will allow airport staff or any passenger who wants to get tested. The sample testing facility will be available at two locations at the airport - at immigration level for the arriving international passengers and at the Interim Internation Departure Terminal (IIDT) for the departing passengers.

The lab will operate 24/7 for passengers and airport personnel. Passengers can avail of the test at the immigration level or the forecourt of Interim International Departures Terminal. Oropharyngeal swabs will be used for sample collection for the RT-PCR based test. Results will be available in 4-6 hours via email and WhatsApp. A hardcopy of the report will also be available. A lounge has also been created at the western extended plate of arrivals for the passengers who can wait to collect their report. The results of the RT-PCR test will be declared within 3 to 4 hours

Speaking about the lab, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Pradeep Panicker said, "In line with MoCA and state government guidelines, we have come up with a COVID-19 testing facility at the airport itself to ensure easier availability of testing for all arriving international passengers and others who require access to such a facility. The COVID-19 testing laboratory is equipped with all necessary testing and sample collection facilities, in compliance with the protocols established by ICMR and NABL. We are confident that this step will further boost passenger convenience and instil more confidence in air travel as the safest mode of transportation in the post-pandemic world."

"The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad is one of the top airports in India, in terms of customer experience. Our COVID testing lab takes this to the next level. As a frequent traveller, I understand the importance of the lab on airport premises. Harnessing the experience gained from being the first private lab to offer COVID testing in Telangana, we now offer a team of experts to make your journey hassle-free," said Anu Acharya, the CEO of Mapmygenome.

(With inputs from ANI)