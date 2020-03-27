The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'No Cross-contamination': Telangana Health Minister Says State Ready To Fight COVID-19

General News

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra asserted that the state is at the forefront of arrangements to treat patients infected with COVID-19 in the state

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Telangana

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra asserted on Friday that the state is at the forefront of arrangements to treat patients infected with Coronavirus. Rajendra said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is monitoring the situation and added that arrangements are made well in advance to deal with the crisis efficiently.

The Health Minister said that Telangana has prepared 10,000 beds for Coronavirus positive cases. Moreover, 700 ICUs and 190 ventilators have been made available. Giving an update of the number of cases reported in the state, Rajendra said, in the past 26 days, 47 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. One of the patients was discharged after recovery.

READ | Telangana: Military Establishment Making 'concerted Efforts' To Enforce Stringent Lockdown

"We are going to discharge some more people from tomorrow. There is no cross-contamination in our state like in other countries," he said. 

The Health Minister also said that several people have been screened at airports. He added that the period of lockdown is helping the authorities in preparing themselves to saves people's lives. Telangana has established hospitals to provide a full range of coronavirus treatment, he said. Rajendra further informed that almost 7,000 beds are available in government hospitals.

"The Telangana government is providing personal care kits to hospitals... The government pays for their staff with necessary passes, transportation and dining facilities," he  said.

READ | Telangana Health Minister Urges Centre To Allow Manufacture Of Masks, Ventilators At DRDO

Adequate support to poor amid lockdown

To make sure that the poor people do not suffer during the 21-day pan-India lockdown, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday stated that he has directed all local government bodies to provide necessary facilities to the poor during the curfew. 

"All the urban local bodies, municipal bodies, and district collectors have been advised to provide all the necessary facilities to the needy, daily wage and contract workers," Rao told reporters in Telangana.

The Telangana Chief Minister's office also took to their official Twitter handle and informed about Chief Minister KC Rao thanking the people of the state for adhering to the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown and also assured that the state machinery is fully prepared to break the transmission chain of the deadly Coronavirus. 

READ | Amid Lockdown, Telangana Men Thrash Home Guard For Blocking Hyderabad Entry; Booked

READ | Telangana CM Directs Local Bodies To Provide Adequate Support To Poor Amid Lockdown

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI ON BORIS JOHNSON
Kerala
KERALA REPORTS HIGHEST CASES
Virat
KOHLI'S COVID-19 MESSAGE
COVID-19
HEALTH MINISTRY ON COVID-19
NDRF
NDRF KEPT ON STANDBY
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS