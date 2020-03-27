'No Cross-contamination': Telangana Health Minister Says State Ready To Fight COVID-19

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra asserted on Friday that the state is at the forefront of arrangements to treat patients infected with Coronavirus. Rajendra said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is monitoring the situation and added that arrangements are made well in advance to deal with the crisis efficiently.

The Health Minister said that Telangana has prepared 10,000 beds for Coronavirus positive cases. Moreover, 700 ICUs and 190 ventilators have been made available. Giving an update of the number of cases reported in the state, Rajendra said, in the past 26 days, 47 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. One of the patients was discharged after recovery.

"We are going to discharge some more people from tomorrow. There is no cross-contamination in our state like in other countries," he said.

The Health Minister also said that several people have been screened at airports. He added that the period of lockdown is helping the authorities in preparing themselves to saves people's lives. Telangana has established hospitals to provide a full range of coronavirus treatment, he said. Rajendra further informed that almost 7,000 beds are available in government hospitals.

"The Telangana government is providing personal care kits to hospitals... The government pays for their staff with necessary passes, transportation and dining facilities," he said.

Adequate support to poor amid lockdown

To make sure that the poor people do not suffer during the 21-day pan-India lockdown, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday stated that he has directed all local government bodies to provide necessary facilities to the poor during the curfew.

"All the urban local bodies, municipal bodies, and district collectors have been advised to provide all the necessary facilities to the needy, daily wage and contract workers," Rao told reporters in Telangana.

The Telangana Chief Minister's office also took to their official Twitter handle and informed about Chief Minister KC Rao thanking the people of the state for adhering to the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown and also assured that the state machinery is fully prepared to break the transmission chain of the deadly Coronavirus.

(With inputs from ANI)