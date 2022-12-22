Telangana Health Official Credits Jesus For Reduction In COVID Cases; Sparks Controversy

When India is gearing up to protect its people from the unexpected surge in COVID-19 cases seen in other countries, Telangana's top Health official has sparked a row by giving the country's COVID fight a religious angle. G Srinivas Rao, Telangana Director of Public Health and Family Welfare attributed the reduction in COVID-19 cases in India to Jesus Christ.

Addressing an event, Telangana Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, G Srinivas Rao hailed Christianity and called it the reason for the development in India. "If there are any successors for the Morden culture in country or state, it’s Christians, everyone should remember this thing, or else we don’t have achieved India, Indian wouldn't have seen so much development. Those who bought modern medicine, modern study and modern culture have put our country ahead of other countries."

#BREAKING| Telangana health director sparks controversy, gives religious colour to Covid fight

Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/UwzNp1PzGI — Republic (@republic) December 22, 2022

"For the last two years, we humans beings who were scared of COVID, today are totally free. This is not because of the services that we gave but it is because of the blessing of Jesus Christ," the Telangana Health Director said, adding, "In the same way, all the other castes and cultures have been telling to promote goodness, we should take that forward."

Health Ministry issues precautionary advisory

On Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health issued a fresh precautionary advisory for travellers in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya held a "COVID review" meeting in New Delhi to discuss the measures that could be taken in view of the sudden spurt of cases in neighbouring China and other countries.

Elaborating on the effectiveness of genome sequencing, the advisory said, "In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, United States of America, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network."

"Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures for the same," the advisory added.

The central government further requested all the state governments to take appropriate measures regarding the cases and urged the states and the UTs to send the positive samples to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLS) for the timely detection of newer variants.